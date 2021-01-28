Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd Offers Construction Linked Finance to Support Business Growth in the Construction Sector

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd, one of the leading invoice finance brokers, offers construction linked finance solutions in the UK to help construction businesses manage their cashflow. Their construction linked finance solution provides clients with access to a flexible source of funding. Their team can release up to 90% of the value of outstanding invoices even before they are paid, offering services such as managing credit control, offering funding, and following up & collecting outstanding invoice payments, thus saving clients time & money.



At Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd, they understand that the construction industry has its own set of challenges and cash flow issues can happen due to the extended/unpredictable payment cycles and cost of materials. They understand businesses' plans and then provide them with a finance facility particularly made for their sector and to meet the requirements of their business. Getting construction finance solutions from Pulse Cashflow helps businesses in the construction sector to improve their cashflow, flexible ongoing source of working capital, negotiate trade discounts, quick decision making, transparent fees, and peace of mind.



When asked about their construction linked finance solutions, a representative from Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd stated," Businesses operating in the construction sector understand how important it is to have access to a healthy supply of working capital to support growth. However, firms operating in the sector can find it a challenge to secure funding from traditional sources which can disrupt plans. Pulse Cashflow is committed to providing up to £1.5 million of funding to main or first tier sub-contractors operating in the sector where the contractual elements or applications for payment do not exceed 30% of turnover."



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is one of the most recognised factoring companies in the UK, offering invoice factoring solutions to different types of businesses. The factoring services that they offer allow businesses to obtain a flexible source of funding depending on the value of their unpaid customer invoices. Other than the construction sector, the company also provides funding solutions to industries like transport, security services, manufacturing, and more.



About Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance. They work with businesses experiencing a range of cash flow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team that has over 110 years of Asset Based lending experience, their knowledge and expertise ensure that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter. This means they are perfectly placed to service their clients with fast and flexible funding solutions tailored to their specific business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty and integrity and their hands-on partnerships with clients and their advisors.



For more information, please visit: https://www.pulsecashflow.com/



Contact Details



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Level 1,

Network House,

Basing View,

Basingstoke,

Hampshire,

RG21 4HG

Phone: 0845 539 7003