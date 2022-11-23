Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd Offers Invoice Discounting Solutions Enabling Businesses to Access Flexible Source of Funding

Basingstoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd, a well-known invoice finance broker in the UK, offers invoice discounting solutions that enable businesses to access a flexible funding source. Short-term financing allows businesses to sell their invoices at a discount to receive immediate cash that can be used to finance day-to-day operations and take advantage of early payment discounts from suppliers. They provide the business with a cash injection that can be used to fund day-to-day operations or other expenses. They are dedicated to providing funding for businesses of all sizes and in all sectors.



Their flexible funding solution is used as and when you need it, providing you with a source of working capital to help you grow your business. Their solution allows businesses of all sizes to sell their invoices flexibly and conveniently in order to raise working capital. Their services can be a great way for businesses to get the cash they need quickly without going through a lengthy loan application process. Businesses looking for invoice discounting solutions can check Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Invoice Discounting enables you to access a flexible source of funding based on the value of your outstanding customer invoices, releasing up to 90% of the value of outstanding invoices before they are paid. We will provide you with an initial advance of up to 90% of your outstanding invoices. We charge a single fee for our solutions, ensuring you know what to expect. Our minimum fees start from £550 per month and are set as a percentage of your annual turnover for the duration of the facility."



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is one of the leading factoring companies offering reliable factoring solutions to companies across the UK. They have a team of skilled professionals who strive to meet each client's needs within their specific budget. Their services not only help business owners fulfil their customers' orders, but they also help them maintain their creditworthiness.



About Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance. They work with businesses experiencing a range of cash flow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team with over 110 years of Asset Based lending experience, their knowledge and expertise ensure that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter. This means they are perfectly placed to service their clients with fast and flexible funding solutions tailored to their specific business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty, integrity, and hands-on partnerships with clients and advisors.



For more information, please visit: https://www.pulsecashflow.com/



