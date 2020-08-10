Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd Offers Invoice Factoring Services to Help Businesses Gain Quick Access to Working Capital

Basingstoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- A leading invoice finance broker, Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd offers invoice factoring services that help you to keep your business moving forward. These services help organisations increase working capital to grow their business. The company's invoice finance solution enables business owners to access a flexible source of funding while releasing up to 90% of the value of outstanding invoices before they are paid. With their invoice factoring services, the company supports businesses from a wide range of industry sectors including manufacturing, transport, security services and construction. Highly flexible, the services are suitable for firms requiring funding between start-up and £2m. The services have a multitude of benefits including:



- Improves cashflow

- Transparent fees

- A flexible ongoing source of working capital

- Saves time and money

- Negotiate trade discounts

- Peace of mind



Their services can support businesses from a plethora of industry sectors, such as transport, manufacturing, security services and construction or start-ups that have little access to working capital or poor cash flow. If you are interested in discovering more about their invoice factoring services, you can fill a simple questionnaire on Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd's website.



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a reputable invoice factoring company catering to the financial needs of medium to large sized businesses. The company has a team of trained and skilled professionals who each work with their clients to meet their requirements. Their services help business owners to reduce their overheads and manage their cashflow at a fraction of the cost.



Talking about their invoice factoring services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "A healthy level of cash flow is vital to every business – cash that can be used to support plans and grow your business. However, at times, your cash flow can be impacted due to additional expenses as you take on more business or late paying customers. Our factoring services enable you to access a flexible source of funding based on the value of your outstanding customer invoices."



About Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance. They work with businesses experiencing a range of cash flow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team that has over 110 years of Asset Based lending experience, their knowledge and expertise ensure that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter. This means they are perfectly placed to service their clients with fast and flexible funding solutions tailored to their specific business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty and integrity and their hands-on partnerships with clients and their advisors.



For more information, please visit: https://www.pulsecashflow.com/



Contact Details

Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Level 1,

Network House,

Basing View,

Basingstoke,

Hampshire,

RG21 4HG

Phone: 0845 539 7003