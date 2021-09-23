Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd Offers Invoice Factoring Services to Improve Business Cashflow and Growth

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- An independent finance factoring company, Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd offers invoice factoring services to help businesses improve their cashflow and growth. The company's invoice factoring services are designed to assist businesses to easily accept unusually large orders, while also improving their working capital in the long run. Their invoice factoring services can release up to 90% of the value of outstanding invoices before they are paid.



Their tailored solution changes with the customer's business, enabling them to access more money upfront as their turnover grows. The company offers simple, transparent and convenient funding solutions to SMEs across a wide range of industries such as manufacturing, transport, security services and construction. Highly flexible, their services are suitable for firms requiring funding between start-up and £2m. Their services have a multitude of benefits including:



- Improved cashflow

- Flexible ongoing source of working capital

- Saves time

- Saves money

- Negotiating trade discounts



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is one of the most reputable invoice factoring companies in the UK catering to the financial needs of medium to large sized businesses. The company has a team of trained and skilled professionals who work closely with their clients to effectively meet their requirements. Their services help business owners reduce their overheads and manage their cashflow at a fraction of the cost.



Talking about their invoice factoring services, one of the representatives of the company stated, "A healthy level of cash flow is vital to every business. Cash that can be used to support plans and grow your business. Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd enables you to access a flexible source of funding based on the value of your outstanding customer invoices. It releases up to 90% of the value of outstanding invoices before they are paid."



About Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance. They work with businesses experiencing a range of cash flow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team that has over 110 years of Asset Based lending experience, their knowledge and expertise ensure that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter. This means they are perfectly placed to service their clients with fast and flexible funding solutions tailored to their specific business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty and integrity and their hands-on partnerships with clients and their advisors.



For more information, please visit: https://www.pulsecashflow.com/



Contact Details



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Level 1,

Network House,

Basing View,

Basingstoke,

Hampshire,

RG21 4HG

Phone: 0845 539 7003