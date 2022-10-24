Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd Offers Invoice Factoring Solutions Providing Businesses a Flexible Source of Funding

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd, a leading invoice finance broker in the UK, offers invoice factoring solutions providing businesses with a flexible source of funding. With their dynamic solutions, the company's mission is to make cashflow easy for UK businesses. They provide you with the capital to complete projects and collect payments from your customers, so you can focus on running your business. Their services can bridge the gap between the point at which you make a sale and the time payment is received from your customers.



They act as a dedicated, outsourced credit control function sending monthly statements to your customers and building up a relationship with the people that matter to facilitate faster payment. Clients can count on their faster, more flexible solutions to get you the most money to support your business goals and help businesses grow and thrive. Their invoice factoring service is designed to help businesses improve their cashflow and ultimately their sustainability. Businesses looking for capital for their projects can check out Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd's website for more information.



A representatives from the company stated, "A healthy level of cash flow is vital to every business. Cash that can be used to support plans and grow your business. However, at times, your cashflow can be impacted due to additional expenses as you take on more business or late paying customers. Invoice Finance enables you to access a flexible source of funding based on the value of your outstanding customer invoices. It releases up to 90% of the value of outstanding invoices before they are paid."



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is one of the most reputed invoice factoring companies that caters to the financial needs of medium to large sized businesses. Their funding facilities are designed as per the needs of the clients taking into account factors such as business potential and objectives, not just industry and turnover. Their services not only help business owners fulfil their customers' orders, they also help them maintain their credit worthiness.



About Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance. They work with businesses experiencing a range of cash flow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team with over 110 years of Asset Based lending experience, their knowledge and expertise ensure that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter. This means they are perfectly placed to service their clients with fast and flexible funding solutions tailored to their specific business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty, integrity and hands-on partnerships with clients and advisors.



