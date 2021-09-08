Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2021 -- An independent finance factoring company, Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd offers invoice financing solutions to businesses across the UK. Their solutions help organisations increase the working capital that they need to grow their business. Their invoice financing services are designed to assist businesses in easily accept unusually large orders while improving their working capital in the long run. Their invoice finance solution enables business owners to access a flexible source of funding while releasing up to 90% of the value of outstanding invoices before they are paid. Their invoice factoring solutions greatly support businesses from a wide range of industry sectors including manufacturing, transport, security services and construction or start-ups that have little access to working capital or poor cash flow. The services have a multitude of benefits including:



- Improved cashflow

- A flexible ongoing source of working capital

- Save time

- Save money

- Negotiate trade discounts

- Transparent fees

- Fast decisions



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is one of the most reputable invoice factoring companies in the UK catering to the financial needs of medium to large sized businesses. The company has a team of trained and skilled professionals who each work with their clients to meet their requirements. Their services help business owners to reduce their overheads and manage their cashflow at a fraction of the cost. Business owners looking for a reliable outsourced credit control solution can contact them by filling out a simple form on their official website.



Talking further about their invoice financing solutions, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Invoice Finance enables you to access a flexible source of funding based on the value of your outstanding customer invoices. It releases up to 90% of the value of outstanding invoices before they are paid. We provide a single fixed fee with no hidden surprises enabling you to stay in control. You have access to senior decision makers ensuring we act quickly when you need it."



About Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance. They work with businesses experiencing a range of cash flow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team that has over 110 years of Asset Based lending experience, their knowledge and expertise ensure that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter. This means they are perfectly placed to service their clients with fast and flexible funding solutions tailored to their specific business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty and integrity and their hands-on partnerships with clients and their advisors.



