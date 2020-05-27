Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd Offers Outsourced Credit Control Solutions Helping Businesses Reduce Risks and Improve Cashflow

Basingstoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd, a leading independent funder, offers outsourced credit control solutions with an aim to help businesses reduce risks and improve cashflow, like never before. Their solutions are ideal for businesses with up to 300 debtors and those looking to free up valuable time to focus on generating new business rather than invoice payment. Their professionals work closely with clients to understand their requirements and tailor solutions that best fit their budget and needs.



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd follows a proven approach to providing outsourced credit control solutions to businesses. First, a dedicated credit controller devises an initial contact strategy comprised of reminder letters, statements and telephone contact. Secondly, the clients provide Pulse Cashflow with copies of the sales ledgers. Thirdly, the dedicated credit controller contacts the debtor to collect payment, in a courteousness manner. Next, they will provide monthly statements and will collect invoice payments from the debtor. Lastly, they transfer the value of the invoice to the client, after deducting agreed upon fees.



A market leader, Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd maintains complete confidentiality while delivering its solutions. Enlisting their outsourced credit control services means your business will be well positioned to save time, improve cash flow, reduce risk, save money and more.



A representative of the company stated, "Our outsourced credit control solution removes the hassle of chasing and collecting payment saving you time and money. Your dedicated credit controller will work with you to understand your business and your customers. They will deliver a full credit control service from confirming there are no issues with the invoice, sending reminder letters and maintaining regular and consistent communication with your customers to ensure faster invoice payment."



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is one of the leading factoring companies providing a wide range of business finance solutions that help business owners improve their business growth. In addition to outsourced credit control solutions, they also offer invoice factoring and construction linked finance. Businesses looking to benefit from their outsourced credit solutions can contact them by filling out a simple query form present on their official website.



About Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance. They work with businesses experiencing a range of cash flow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team that has over 110 years of Asset Based lending experience, their knowledge and expertise ensures that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter. This means they are perfectly placed to service their clients with fast and flexible funding solutions tailored to their specific business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty and integrity as well as forward thinking partnerships with clients and their advisors.



For more information, please visit: https://www.pulsecashflow.com/



Contact Details



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Level 1,

Network House,

Basing View,

Basingstoke,

Hampshire,

RG21 4HG

Phone: 0845 539 7003