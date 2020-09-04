Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd Offers Outsourced Credit Control Solutions to Businesses from Different Sectors

Basingstoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd, one of the UK's leading debt factoring companies, offers outsourced credit control solutions to businesses of all sizes. Their credit control outsourcing services help businesses optimize cash flow and avoid bad debts whilst decreasing the processing time and cost. Governed by best practices and benefiting from industry-specific expertise, their credit control solutions help businesses increase collections without harming relationships with customers. This outsourced credit control service is carried out by a team of experienced credit controllers with a deep understanding of credit management policies and ethics.



The outsourced credit control services they offer have been designed to help businesses improve their cashflow and ultimately their sustainability. Outsourcing your credit control can help you to focus on operations and generating revenue, whilst their team takes care of improving your cashflow and credit rating. Their credit control solutions are highly beneficial for businesses from a variety of industries such as manufacturing, transport, security services, and construction or start-ups.



"Our outsourced credit control solution removes the hassle of chasing and collecting payment, saving you time and money. Your dedicated credit controller will work with you to understand your business and customers. They will deliver a full credit control service from confirming there are no issues with the invoice, sending reminder letters and maintaining regular and consistent communication with your customers to ensure faster invoice payment. You can review your online account to see who has paid. We can also support you in the event of non-payment by providing a fixed cost litigation service" said Toni Dare, Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd Managing Director and Founder.



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a reputable invoice factoring company offering a wide range of financial solutions to medium to large sized businesses across the UK. The services that they offer help business owners to reduce their overheads and manage their cashflow at a fraction of the cost. Business owners looking for reliable finance solutions can contact them by filling out a simple form on their official website.



About Pulse Cashflow

Pulse Cashflow are a leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance who work with businesses experiencing a range of cashflow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team that has over 110 years of Asset Based lending experience, their knowledge and experience means that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter which means they are perfectly placed to deliver their clients a fast and flexible funding solution which best suits their business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty and integrity and their hands-on partnerships with our clients and their advisors.



For more information, please visit: https://www.pulsecashflow.com/



Contact Details:

Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Level 1,

Network House,

Basing View,

Basingstoke,

Hampshire,

RG21 4HG

Phone: 0845 539 7003