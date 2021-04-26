Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd Offers Outsourced Credit Control Solutions to Help Businesses Improve Cash Flow

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd, one of the UK's leading finance brokers, offers outsourced credit control solutions to help businesses improve their cash flow and keep costs down. Their solutions are apt for businesses with up to 300 debtors and also those who want to free up valuable time to concentrate on creating new business rather than invoice payment. Their professionals closely monitor and work with customers to understand their needs and custom-made solutions that perfectly suit their budget and requirements.



The company adopts a proven approach to provide businesses with outsourced credit control solutions. Initially, a dedicated credit controller devises an initial contact strategy, which is followed by copies of the sales ledgers and contacting the debtor to collect a payment, in a considerate manner. Other than this, monthly statements are provided by them and invoice payments are collected from the debtor. Finally, they transfer the client's invoice value, after deducting agreed upon fees. Apart from offering outsourced credit control solutions, the company also offers factoring and pay and bill finance services.



Talking about their outsourced credit control solutions, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our outsourced credit control solution removes the hassle of chasing and collecting payment saving you time and money. Your dedicated credit controller will work with you to understand your business and your customers. They will deliver a full credit control service from confirming there are no issues with the invoice, sending reminder letters and maintaining regular and consistent communication with your customers to ensure faster invoice payment."



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is one of the most recognised factoring companies in the UK, offering invoice factoring solutions to different types of businesses. The factoring services that they offer allow businesses to obtain a flexible source of funding depending on the value of their unpaid customer invoices. Other than the construction sector, the company also provides funding solutions to industries like transport, security services, manufacturing, and more.



About Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance. They work with businesses experiencing a range of cash flow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team that has over 110 years of Asset Based lending experience, their knowledge and expertise ensure that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter. This means they are perfectly placed to service their clients with fast and flexible funding solutions tailored to their specific business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty and integrity and their hands-on partnerships with clients and their advisors.



For more information, please visit: https://www.pulsecashflow.com/



Contact Details



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Level 1,

Network House,

Basing View,

Basingstoke,

Hampshire,

RG21 4HG

Phone: 0845 539 7003