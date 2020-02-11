Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd Offers Outsourced Credit Solutions for Complete or Partial Sales Ledgers

Hampshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd, one of the UK's leading finance brokers, offers outsourced credit control solutions for complete or partial sales ledgers. Their outsourced credit control service is carried out by a team of experienced credit controllers with a good understanding of credit management policies and ethics. Pulse Cashflow Finance's outsourced credit control service is designed to help businesses improve their cashflow and ultimately their sustainability. This, in turn, it encourages better relationships between business owners and their customers whilst enabling them to become more profitable. Their outsourced credit control solutions greatly support businesses from a wide range of industry sectors including manufacturing, transport, security services and construction or start-ups.



"Our outsourced credit control solution removes the hassle of chasing and collecting payment saving you time and money. Your dedicated credit controller will work with you to understand your business and your customers. They will deliver a full credit control service from confirming there are no issues with the invoice, sending reminder letters and maintaining regular and consistent communication with your customers to ensure faster invoice payment. You can review your online account to see who has paid. We can also support you in the event of non-payment by providing a fixed cost litigation service" said Toni Dare, Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd Managing Director and Founder.



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is one of the leading factoring companies providing a wide range of business finance solutions that help business owners to improve their business growth. They employ a team of experienced professionals who have immense industry experience and committed to meet the expectation of their clients. All of their services are focused to help business owners to overcome hurdles that may be preventing them from taking their business to the next level. Business owners looking for the best outsourced credit solutions can contact them by calling on 0845 539 7003 or filling out simple query form present on their 'contact us' page.



Pulse Cashflow are a leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance who work with businesses experiencing a range of cashflow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team that has over 110 years of Asset Based lending experience, their knowledge and experience means that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter which means they are perfectly placed to deliver their clients a fast and flexible funding solution which best suits their business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty and integrity and their hands-on partnerships with our clients and their advisors.



For more information, please visit: https://www.pulsecashflow.com/



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Level 1,

Network House,

Basing View,

Basingstoke,

Hampshire,

RG21 4HG

Phone: 0845 539 7003