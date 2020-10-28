Pulse Cashflow Finance Offers Invoice Factoring Solutions to Businesses Across a Wide Range of Industries

Basingstoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Pulse Cashflow Finance, a leading invoice finance broker, provides invoice factoring services to help customers expand their businesses more easily. Their invoice factoring solutions provide businesses with access to a flexible source of funding thus releasing up to 90 percent of the outstanding invoice value before they are paid. They support numerous businesses like manufacturing, security services, transport, and construction or start-ups that have not much access to poor cash flow or working capital.



The services offered by Pulse Cashflow Finance have a multitude of benefits including transparent fees, a flexible ongoing source of working capital, improves cashflow, quick decisions, saves time & money, negotiate trade discounts, helps to keep finances in control, and foremost, provides peace of mind. Their factoring solutions are highly recommendable for those organisations that need funding between £2m and start up, and those businesses who trade with other businesses on credit terms.



Talking about their invoice factoring services, one of the representatives from Pulse Cashflow Finance stated," We charge a single fixed fee for our solutions ensuring you know what to expect. That fee will be fixed as a percentage of your annual turnover. This fee can be fixed for the duration of the facility, typically 12 months or you can secure this funding and the fixed rate for up to three years, providing peace of mind from base rate changes and helping your business to budget accurately."



From small to large corporations, Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd offers transparent, easy, and convenient funding solutions to businesses of all types. Their invoice factoring solutions are made as per the demands of the customers taking into consideration factors like business potential & goal and not just sector & turnover. They have a team of dedicated & skilled professionals who aid clients to find the best funding solutions depending on their payment cycle. Other than invoice factoring solutions, it also offers construction linked finance & outsourced credit control services to help businesses ensure a health level of cash flow. Those businesses searching for the best business finance solutions can contact Pulse Cashflow Finance now.



About Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance. They work with businesses experiencing a range of cash flow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team that has over 110 years of Asset Based lending experience, their knowledge and expertise ensure that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter. This means they are perfectly placed to service their clients with fast and flexible funding solutions tailored to their specific business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty and integrity and their hands-on partnerships with clients and their advisors.



