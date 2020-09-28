Pulse Cashflow Offers Construction Linked Finance Solution Enabling Businesses Access a Flexible Source of Funding

Basingstoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- A leading invoice finance broker in the UK, Pulse Cashflow offers construction linked finance solution that construction businesses to access flexible source funding. This service can help real estate developers with requisite funds for their proposed help developers with requisite funds for their proposed or ongoing construction projects across the life cycle of project development. The company collaborates with developers & builders to support end-to-end project requirements of residential and commercial projects across the nation.



The company offers this service to all main or first tier contractors whose turnover exceeds £2.5m. Pulse Cashflow helps finance construction businesses working in various fields including ground-works, scaffolding, plumbing, roofing, flooring, decorating, maintenance, cleaning services and many more. They charge a single fixed fee with no hidden fees giving you peace of mind. This fee can be fixed for the duration of the facility, typically 12 months or you can secure this funding and the fixed rate for up to three years.



Pulse Cashflow is a reputable invoice factoring company offering a wide range of financial solutions to medium and large sized businesses across the UK. The services they offer help business owners reduce their overheads and manage their cashflow at a fraction of the cost. The company has a team of trained and skilled professionals who each work with their clients to meet their requirements.



Talking about their construction linked finance solution, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Businesses operating in the construction sector understand how important it is to have access to a healthy supply of working capital to support growth. Our construction linked finance solution enables you to access a flexible source of funding. It releases up to 90% of the value of outstanding invoices before they are paid. We provide the funding and manage your credit control, chasing and collecting outstanding payments which saves you time and money."



About Pulse Cashflow

Pulse Cashflow is a leading independent funder specialising in invoices that work with businesses experiencing a range of cashflow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team that has over 110 years of asset based lending experience, their knowledge and experience mean that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter which means they are perfectly placed to deliver their clients a fast and flexible solution which best suits their business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty and integrity and their hands-on partnerships with our clients and their advisors.



For more information, please visit: https://www.pulsecashflow.com/



Contact Details:



Pulse Cashflow Ltd

Level 1,

Network House,

Basing View,

Basingstoke,

Hampshire,

RG21 4HG

Phone: 0845 539 7003