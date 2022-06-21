Pulse Cashflow Provides a Range of Business Finance Services to Companies Across the UK

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2022 -- Pulse Cashflow, is a reputable business finance solutions service, providing a range of business finance services including invoice discounting, invoice finance and trade finance. Their finance solutions and services help companies manage their cash flow, improve business cash flow, and increase their business profitability. Designed to provide businesses with the cash they need to grow and expand, without the burden of high interest rates and repayment terms, their services are highly suitable for businesses requiring funding of up to £2m, and limited companies with a turnover of up to £15m.



They provide financial support to businesses from a wide range of industry sectors that include manufacturing, transport, security services and construction. There is no one-size-fits-all solution that's why the company provides flexible funding solutions. The company has a team of experienced financial experts who work closely with the businesses to understand their needs and provide them with the best possible solutions.



Talking about the business finance solutions, a representative from the company stated, "We charge a single fixed fee for our solutions ensuring you know what to expect. That fee will be fixed as a percentage of your annual turnover. This fee can be fixed for the duration of the facility, typically 12 months or you can secure this funding and the fixed rate for up to three years, providing peace of mind from base rate changes and helping your business to budget accurately."



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a leading invoice factoring firm that provides a variety of financial solutions and services to small and medium businesses across the UK. They are a great alternative to traditional bank financing but that can be difficult and time-consuming to obtain. The company has assisted many businesses recovering from financial difficulties, by providing the working capital they need to continue operating.



About Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance. They work with businesses experiencing a range of cash flow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team that has over 110 years of Asset Based lending experience, their knowledge and expertise ensure that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter. This means they are perfectly placed to service their clients with fast and flexible funding solutions tailored to their specific business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty and integrity and their hands-on partnerships with clients and their advisors.



