Pulse Flour Market to Observe Phenomenal Gains from the Chickpea Flour Segment

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- The global Pulse Flour market is valued at 23.5 Billion USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 60 Billion USD by the end of 2026. A paradigm shift towards the consumption of protein and fiber rich food products on the grounds of leading a healthy life has enabled the growth graph of global pulse flour market to display a marked ascent in recent times. There has been an increased adoption of substitutes for the wheat, soy, and corn in various food products to augment the nutrient profile. Claims have been made that the nutritional benefits offered by pulse flour support help eradicate the risk of umpteen health disorders, which has apparently provided an impetus to the growth of pulse flour industry.



However, the rising consumption has led to higher production costs of these products which is likely, to some extent, hinder the market growth. Besides, the lack of awareness and the prolonged use of these products in high amounts might result into gastrointestinal problems, thereby impeding the business expansion.



Keeping their strategic foot ahead, these industries are also engaging themselves into the mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to offer best in class products and services to the global masses. Moreover, the product manufacturers across Europe and North America are replacing the wheat flour in the snacks which is augmenting the nutritional value of the food products.



The industry giants, such as ADM, Ingredion, AGT Food and Ingredients, and GPA Capital Food Pvt. Ltd., are leaving no stone unturned to carve a niche in the pulse flour market over the forecast period. These companies are looking forward to developing and supplying gluten free bakery products to gain a competitive edge over each other.



As per estimates, the worldwide pulse flour market size is expected to cross a mammoth of 60 billion by the end of 2025, in terms of revenue.



The global pulse flour market share is expansively characterized by the product segment which includes pea and chickpea flour products. The demand for pea flour in particular, is gradually expanding across the globe owing to the benefits the product offers. The consumption of pea flour lowers the cholesterol levels, reduces the risk of malignant cancer, and in turn regulates the blood sugar stability contributing to a healthy lifestyle.



Meanwhile, the chickpea flour is likely to garner remarkable demands over the stipulated timeframe. Chickpeas are widely included in animal feed to stimulate better production of egg, milk, or meat. A prominent sub segment of the chickpea, chickpea rice is anticipated to produce hefty proceeds in the upcoming years owing to the nutritional content they offer in the chickpea-based spaghetti, rotini, and penne, which makes them highly considerable than the regular pasta.



Banza, a pasta making company, in early 2019 unveiled a new range of chickpea rice which is expected to offer nearly 30 per cent less carbs as compared to the brown rice and quinoa.



North America pulse flour industry is expected to garner hefty proceeds by 2025. This is ascribed to the mounting awareness regarding the vegan protein consumption amongst the working professionals across the region. Moreover, the companies in the region are indulged in devising novel products which could provide high nutritional and protein value to the public.



As a matter of fact, Bunge, in August 2018, launched pulse based product as an all new ingredient which could function as a substitute for the modified starches. Likewise, Nutrati and PLT health solutions have joined hands to introduce Artesa chickpea flour as a new ingredient which adds on the taste and the value of nutrition to the food.

In line with this, the burgeoning demands for healthy snacks and bakery items in the Latin America countries, including Argentina and Brazil is also expected to provide tremendous opportunities for pulse flour market expansion.