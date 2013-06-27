Pulse IPL Opens Doors in Milton

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Pulse IPL, a renowned name when it comes to treatments using IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technique, recently announced the launch of its new salon in Milton, Brisbane city. The company also announced an initial launch discount of 50 percent on all IPL Hair Removal treatments. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the organization said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our new salon in Milton and aim to offer the highest quality service with some amazing results to the people belonging to the area as well as surroundings.”



Some of the services offered by the salon include hair reduction, pigmentation, vascular, photo rejuvenation and acne treatment among others. According to the sources, Intense Pulsed Light refers to the use of intense pulses of non-coherent light that is distributed over a range of 500 nm to 1200 nm to take care of a number of related issues. Sarah from Pulse IPL said, “Taking care of issues like acne and hair removal using the IPL technique has a number of related advantages. The most important of those is no skin damage of any kind, which is quite common in other treatment types including dermabrasion and laser resurfacing among others.” She further added, “In addition, there is virtually no recovery time and that required for the treatment is also on the lower side.”



According to the sources, there has been a marked rise in popularity of IPL hair removal amongst consumers and the same is likely to continue in the years to come as well. If experts are to be believed, a number of related advantages including permanent results, less pain, suitableness for all skin types and fewer associated problems are the major reasons behind the popularity. Sources confirmed that the details related to pricing as well as appointment booking are available on the website of Pulse IPL. Leith, a client of the company said, “I found Pluse IPL quite amazing – age spots and sun damage removed and my skin much younger looking – I have just had my 70 Birthday.”



Pulse IPL is a Brisbane Queensland, Australia based business offering a number of different treatments related to IPL (Intense Pulsed Light). Pulse IPL has two branches at present with more coming up in near future.



