Pulse Light and Laser Clinic Based in Fenchurch Street, London. Offers Successful Rosacea Treatment

Rosacea is a skin condition, sufferers are usually fair skinned females, aged 30-40 but it can and does affect males and females of other age groups and different skin types.



In the early stages of rosacea sufferers tend to blush more easily than other people this can cause them problems at work, in their marriage and at social gatherings where they have to meet new people. The condition can get so bad for some sufferers that they completely avoid contact with new people and strangers. National Rosacea Society, USA said “41% of sufferers avoid public contact or cancel social engagements.”



Although women more commonly suffer from Rosacea than men do, the men that do get rosacea tend to suffer more severely with it.



What is the cause of rosacea?



Doctors are not entirely sure what causes rosacea, some believe that it could be a hereditary condition.



If you believe you suffer from rosacea, it is advisable that you seek medical treatment and advice. The condition tends to progress get worse over time, early treatment can stop rosacea from getting worse and becoming much harder to treat. Be careful buying rosacea creams, etc. online. Some of these products that are available online without a prescription can actually worsen symptoms.



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic are based in Fenchurch Street, London just a short walk from Monument Tube Station. Specialists in rosacea treatment The Pulse Light Clinic has been in business for over 10 years, the clinic staff have performed numerous successful rosacea treatments using Intense Pulse Light (IPL) therapy. The clinic say “IPL therapy combined with Nutritional Management which addresses the major contributing factors in the individual, is proving to be a very workable combination.”



They currently have introductory offers and always offer a free initial consultation. Visit http://www.pulselightclinic.co.uk for more information.