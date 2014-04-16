Pulse Light Clinic Launch 65% off Laser Hair Removal Offer

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Pulse Light Clinic have been offering various laser treatments including hair removal for more than a decade, the Fenchurch Street based clinic treats around 50 clients every day and is open 6 days a week, Monday to Saturday.



Laser hair removal is relatively pain-free when it's compared to other hair removal treatments such as waxing, some of the benefits of laser include softer skin, long-lasting effects, it can even be used to treat and prevent in-growing hairs.



Laser treatment uses high energy pulses of light to target a pigment located in the hairs root, the light heats the root and destroys it permanently but one treatment is not enough. Pulse Light Clinic describe the full process on this page, the clinic say "The laser light targets only hair that is actively growing in the Anaphase. Therefore multiple treatments are necessary to treat hair at other stages of growth. Treatment is conducted every 4 weeks on the face and 6-7 weeks on the body. The required number of treatments varies, but usually 6-8 are needed for optimum results."



Not all laser clinics can treat every hair and skin colour combination, laser treatment is most effective on dark hair and light skin, Pulse Light Clinic say that clients with dark hair and light skin usually see the best results. Pulse Light Clinic have invested in 4 different types of laser hair removal machine, the clinic offers treatment via the Duetto, Nd:YAG, Alexandrite and Soprano XL they say, they can effectively treat virtually any hair and skin colour cobination.



The clinic say, “we pride ourselves in having the latest breakthrough technology in laser hair removal London. Each of the brand new laser machines we now have make it easy to target, lighter/finer hair, darker skin types 4-6 as well as Pain free laser hair removal.”



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic is very centrally located just a short walk from Fenchurch Street train station. Bank, Tower Hill and Monument tube stations are all within 5 minutes walking distance from Pulse Light Clinic.