Pulse Light Clinic Launch Special June Offer on Laser Hair Removal

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Pulse Light Clinic are based in Fenchurch Street London and have just launched their June Special for laser hair removal treatments, clients who book their laser hair removal treatments this month can save as much as 65%.



For many laser hair removal has ended the rituals of shaving, waxing, epilation and applying depilatory creams – all of which provide short term hair removal. Laser Hair Removal works by sending a beam of laser light to the hair follicles, this beam of laser light contains enough power to destroy the root – but does not damage the surrounding skin area. Laser Hair Removal can target a large amount of hairs in one go and is virtually pain free (depending on clinic and machine used). See this page for more information on the laser hair removal process.



Prior to any treatment Pulse Light Clinic offer a free consultation, the consultation will enable the clinic determine the type of treatment that is required for the individual and the number of sessions that will be required for the long lasting results that clients expect.



Pulse Light Clinic say that, normally treatment to the face is undertaken every 4 weeks, whilst the body is every 6-7 weeks, normally 6-7 sessions are required to achieve long lasting results. It is essential that clients ensure that the clinic they choose for their treatment, has the appropriate equipment for their requirements and skin type. Pulse Light Clinic pride themselves on being able to treat virtually any hair/skin colour combination and on having the “Latest breakthrough technology in laser hair removal” in London.



About Pulse Light Clinic

Located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London, Pulse Light Clinic has been specialising in laser treatments including laser hair removal for over 2 decades, all staff at the clinic are highly trained and experienced when it comes hair removal. Pulse Light Clinic have invested in 4 different types of hair removal machine, the clinic say on this page that their investment means they can treat all skin types.