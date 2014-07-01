Pulse Light Clinic Offers Free Consultations for All Laser Hair Removal Clients

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- The laser hair removal treatment available at Pulse Light Clinic, London, can finally end the ritual of shaving every day. Laser hair removal will enable many clients to stop expensive routines like bleaching and waxing. The treatment offered by Pulse Light Clinic is a painless and permanent method for hair removal but more than one session is usually required to achieve the desired results.



Pulse Light Clinic prides itself in having the latest breakthrough technology in laser hair removal, pulselightclinic.co.uk/laser-hair-removal-london. Pulse Light Clinic state that each of the brand new laser machines they have make it easy to target, lighter/finer hair, darker skin types 4-6 and they can even provide pain free laser hair removal. The Fenchurch based clinic treats up to 50 clients a day and is open 6 days a week.



Laser Hair Removal is recognised as the Gold standard in permanently removing unwanted hair, it can remove hair quicker and more safely than traditional methods. Laser Hair Removal is suitable for all skin types, although best results are usually achieved on individuals who have fair skin and dark hair, dark hair contains a higher amount of melanin concentration for the laser light to target. Individuals with fair hair or dark skin may need more treatment sessions. Laser Hair Removal is not suitable for individuals with grey/white hair.



Pulse Light Clinic offer free consultations to all individuals interested in Laser Hair Removal, during the consultation the therapist will be able to determine what the client’s desired results would be and whether they would be suitable for treatment, the amount of treatments that would be required and finally cost. Clients should note that not all Laser Clinics are able to treat every skin colour and hair colour combination – they should ensure that they choose the appropriate clinic that has the right equipment for their needs.



Pulse Light Clinic is located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London on many major bus routes, just a short walk from the financial district, several tube and Docklands Light Railway stations. Visit this page to learn more about the clinics location and opening times.