Pulse Light Clinic Say Most Clients Experience Permanent Results with Laser Hair Removal

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- The Pulse Light Clinic is located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 6BB. They use laser and IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) therapy to treat a number of chronic skin conditions such as rosacea and melasma they also offer more cosmetic services like skin tightening, laser tattoo and hair removal. The clinic have invested in the latest laser technology to provide the very best in laser hair removal services and many of their clients have experienced great results, clients have been so pleased that the clinic have adopted the slogan "Drop the Razor and Start Thinking Laser".



On their website the clinic say "Here at the Pulse Light Clinic we pride ourselves in having the latest breakthrough in laser hair removal technology. Each of the brand new laser machines we now have made it easy to target, lighter/finer hair, darker skin types 4-6 as well as Pain free laser hair removal.



Laser is recognised as the Gold standard in permanently removing your unwanted hair. Unlike the rival IPL it can remove hair a lot faster and more importantly remove it safely. IPL should only be used on skin types 1-3 and as it engages with the upper dermis of the skin so closely, it increases the chance of side effects."



Laser hair removal works by targeting melanin, the hairs root contains melanin which is heated until it is destroyed and will not produce any more hair because Pulse Light Clinic have invested in several different types of laser hair removal technology they can treat virtually any hair and skin colour combination.



About The Pulse Light Clinic

The clinic is located a short work from 6 tube and 3 train stations, they are open from Monday to Saturday and offer a free initial consultation to all perspective clients. In the consultation they will decide on the best form of treatment for you and your complexion, advise you on cost and how many treatments will be required to achieve permanent hair removal.