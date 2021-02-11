Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- A pulse oximeter is a small device that uses infrared light refraction to determine how efficiently oxygen is binding to the red blood cells. It is a non-invasive and painless diagnostic test that accurately measures oxygen saturation levels. Pulse oximeters are tiny and lightweight devices that can be attached to the fingertips. Pulse oximeters are extensively used in point-of-care diagnostic areas such as hospitals, healthcare facilities, diagnostic centers, and home care settings.



Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of this Report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/53



According to a new report by Emergen Research. Rising consciousness regarding severity and growing incidences of neonatal conditions along with awareness about patient monitoring among people is anticipated to boost the pulse oximeter sales in the forecast period. The increasing frequency of hypertension, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, sleep apnea, and cardiac arrhythmia, among other diseases, contribute to the growth prospects of pulse oximeter market.



Pulse Oximeter Market Drivers



The key elements driving the pulse oximeter market are the growing occurrences of hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, sleep apnea, diabetes, and cardiac arrhythmia. Tests associated with pulse oximetry are non-invasive, painless, and quickly detects oxygen saturation levels in the human body. These advantageous features are expected to propel the market demand over the forecast period.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Top Key market companies studied and profiled for this research include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, CAS Medical Systems, Masimo, Nonin Medical, Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn, Spacelabs Healthcare and Meditech Equipment among other companies.



Increasing neonatal conditions and rising awareness regarding the severity and patient monitoring are expected to drive the pulse oximeter industry. The demand for medical devices is set to increase significantly due to artificial intelligence implementation in pulse oximeters.



Emergen Research have segmented the global Pulse Oximeter Market on the basis of product, sensor type, end-uses, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Hand-held

Fingertip

Tabletop

Wrist-worn

Other



Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Reusable

Disposable



End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Hospitals

Healthcare & Diagnostic Centers

Home Care



Request for Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/53



Regional Analysis



In 2019, the North America region accounted for the largest market share due to technologically advanced pulse oximeter devices. Further, the growing congenital heart disease (CHD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other related diseases coupled with increasing awareness among people are expected to drive the region's market.



In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analyzed the following regions-



North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)



Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the pulse oximeter market over the forecast period. The region is projected to expand faster due to rising target diseases and investment opportunities for key players. Furthermore, developing countries like China and India provide a broader market as they offer a significant vast patient pool due to high population density. The prevalence of hypertension in India is continuously increasing and is expected to increase due to increasing diabetes cases, poor work-life, increased stress, and high fat intake.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Pulse Oximeter Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Pulse Oximeter Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing drug discovery



4.2.2.2. Increasing prevalence of target disease



4.2.2.3. Rising technological advancements



4.3. Market restraints analysis



4.3.1.1. High Cost of treatment



4.4. Technological Insights



4.5. Product Pipeline Analysis



4.6. Regulatory Framework



4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.8. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.9. Price trend Analysis



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Pulse Oximeter Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Hand-held



5.1.2. Fingertip



5.1.3. Tabletop



5.1.4. Wrist-worn



5.1.5. Other



Chapter 6. Pulse Oximeter Market By Sensor type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Sensor Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Reusable



6.1.2. Disposable



Chapter 7. Pulse Oximeter Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. End Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Hospitals



7.1.2. Healthcare & Diagnostic Centers



7.1.3. Homecare



7.1.4. Others



Continue…!



Quick Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/53

Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs