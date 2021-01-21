Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Frequent monitoring of respiratory situations in patients has become important since the outbreak of the latest coronavirus. Owing to the incorporation of artificial intelligence into pulse oximeters, the market for target medical devices is expected to grow significantly. In the forecast era, growing awareness among individuals about the seriousness and increasing incidences of neonatal conditions and awareness of patient monitoring is expected to boost the pulse oximeter industry.



Pulse Oximeter Market Drivers



Growing from USD 2180.9 million in 2019 to USD 3534.4 million in 2027, the global pulse oximeter market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1 percent.



Key market companies studied and profiled for this research include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, CAS Medical Systems, Masimo, Nonin Medical, Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn, Spacelabs Healthcare and Meditech Equipment among other companies.



The growth of the pulse oximeter market is projected to be boosted by the growing prevalence of hypertension, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, sleep apnea, and cardiac arrhythmia, among other diseases. Pulse oximetry-related tests are painless, non-invasive, and detect levels of oxygen saturation in the body easily. Furthermore, these advantageous characteristics are projected to propel the market for pulse oximeters in the industry over the forecast period.



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hand-held

Fingertip

Tabletop

Wrist-worn

Other



Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Reusable

Disposable



End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Healthcare & Diagnostic Centers

Home Care



Pulse Oximeter Market: Regional Outlook



Due to the growing prevalence of target diseases, favorable reimbursement policies, technical developments in oximeters and increasing awareness among citizens, North America dominated the pulse oximeter market in 2019. However, the high costs associated with treatment, manufacturing defects in medical devices, and lack of knowledge among low and middle individuals, among other adverse scenarios, are predicted to impede the growth of the pulse oximeter industry.



Due to the rising occurrence of target diseases and future investment opportunities for key players, Asia Pacific reported the highest CAGR of 8.2 percent. In addition, because of the high population density, developing countries such as India and China have a wider market than other countries in the region as they have a considerably large patient pool.



