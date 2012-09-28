Pulse Oximeters Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Global Pulse Oximeters market is anticipated to grow significantly by year 2015 owing to the increasing penetration in alternate care market, adoption of low perfusion, motion tolerant technology, and increasing use in general care. Pulse Oximeters are used for measuring vital signs of patients as technology provides early warning for hypoxemia – a condition that indicates low arterial blood oxygen saturation level that may prove fatal. However, market is expected to gain momentum in the near future with continuous technological developments and growing implementations in the alternate care market. Introduction of pulse Oximeters with improved features is likely to accelerate the use of these devices in non critical settings, thus opening new opportunities for the market players.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Product



Stand-Alone Devices



- Bedside Devices

- Handheld Devices



Multiparameter Units



Segmentation Based on End Use Application



Hospital Care



- Stand-Alone

- Multiparameter



Alternate Care



- Stand-Alone

- Multiparameter



This research report analyzes this market based on different market segments and major geographies. Report provides complete analysis of current market trends, industry growth drovers, restraints, market structure, and market projections for upcoming years. Report also includes analysis of technological improvements in this market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed industry profiles of top market players. It includes review of micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.



Some of the major players in this industry are CAS Medical Systems Inc., CareFusion Corporation, GE Healthcare UK Ltd., Masimo Corporation, Covidien Plc, Nihon-Kohden Corp, Nonin Medical Inc., Opto Circuits (India) Ltd., Criticare Systems Inc., Mediaid Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Philips Healthcare, Welch Allyn Inc, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides analysis of different market segments and factors affecting market growth

- Report helps you make informed business decisions by making in-depth analysis of market trends

- It provides you comprehensive analysis of major competitors and their strategies

- Report helps you understand key product segments and analyze the market depending on these segments

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



