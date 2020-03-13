Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- The Global "Pulse Oximeters Market 2020" is likely to grow in the coming years due to increasing usage clearances from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Pulse Oximeters: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025," the market is likely to reach US$ 2,657.6 Mn by the end of 2025. Fortune Business Insights states that the market was valued at US$ 1,587.3 Mn in 2017 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period.



Leading Players operating in the Pulse Oximeters Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Philips Benelux

General Electric Manufacturing Company (GEMAC)

Masimo

Messe Düsseldorf GmbH

Vyaire Medical

Opto Circuits India Ltd.

Medtronic

Nonin Medical, Inc



Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/pulse-oximeters-market-100528



iHealth's Wristworn Pulse Oximeter to Witness Massive Demand



iHealth's wrist-worn pulse oximeter's wide end user coverage can be attributed to its clinical efficacy and most importantly, its ease of use. The device is available on e-commerce websites such as Amazon and the ease of availability for iHealth's latest device is a leading factor that has contributed to the growth of the global market.



The device can continuously monitor blood oxygen saturation levels along with the pulse rate, both within a short span of time. The device is integrated with a LED display that shows the oxygen saturation readings. The device operated through the emission of infrared light onto the blood vessels of the fingertip. The device has won over many users and the increasing demand has led to the distribution on online retail chains as well as offline stores. iHealth's latest device is likely to boost the global pulse oximeter market in the forthcoming years.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pulse-oximeters-market-100528



Market Segmentation:



By Product Type



Fingertip Oximeters

Handheld Oximeters

Tabletop Oximeters

By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Masimo's Approval for Radius PPG to Trigger Growth



In 2019, Masimo received clearance for its latest pulse oximeter. The 'Radius PPG' was approved by the FDA after establishing efficient results through clinical trials. The Radius PPG represents a significant breakthrough in the healthcare industry, particularly for the diagnosis and study of oxygen levels in the blood. The wireless ability allows users to move freely even when they are being examined with the device.



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Pulse Oximeters Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



TOC Followed by:



Global Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



5.2.1 Fingertip Oximeters



5.2.2 Tabletop Oximeters



5.2.3 Handheld Oximeters



5.2.4 Others



5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



5.3.1 Hospitals



5.3.2 Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers



5.3.3 Home Healthcare



5.3.4 Others



5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country



5.4.1 North America



5.4.2 Europe



5.4.3 Asia Pacific



5.4.4 Latin America



5.4.5 Middle East & Africa



North America Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

6.1. Key Findings / Summary



6.2. Market Analysis – By Type



6.2.1 Fingertip Oximeters



6.2.2 Tabletop Oximeters



6.2.3 Handheld Oximeters



6.2.4 Others



6.3. Market Analysis – By End User



6.3.1 Hospitals



6.3.2 Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers



6.3.3 Home Healthcare



6.3.4 Others



6.4. Market Analysis – By Country



6.4.1 U.S.



6.4.2 Canada



Europe Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

7.1. Key Findings / Summary



7.2. Market Analysis – By Type



7.2.1 Fingertip Oximeters



7.2.2 Tabletop Oximeters



7.2.3 Handheld Oximeters



7.2.4 Others



7.3. Market Analysis – By End User



7.3.1 Hospitals



7.3.2 Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers



7.3.3 Home Healthcare



7.3.4 Others



7.4. Market Analysis – By Country



7.4.1 Germany



7.4.2 U.K.



7.4.3 France



7.4.4 Italy



7.4.5 Spain



7.4.6 Scandinavia



7.4.7 Rest of Europe



