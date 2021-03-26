Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global pulsed laser deposition systems market. In terms of revenue, the global market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global pulsed laser deposition systems market.



A pulsed laser deposition system produces a thin film with a chemical composition similar to that of the target. It basically uses laser systems such as Nd:YAG (i.e. neodymium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet) lasers or exclaimer lasers for vaporizing the target material. Components that constitute a pulsed laser deposition (PLD) system include a PLD chamber, PLD substrate heater, PLD target holder, and PLD optical trains. With growing importance of thin film production, demand for pulsed laser deposition is on the rise. Based on design type, the global pulsed laser deposition systems market has been classified into nano PLD, combinatorial PLD, and others. Among these, combinatorial PLD systems are largely used, owing to the increasing demand for advanced materials to be used across compact or miniature devices that provide a high level of performance. Furthermore, based on application, the global pulsed laser deposition systems market has been classified into solar cells, thin-film preparations, and others. Among these, the thin-film preparations segment is dominant, owing to high adoption of pulsed laser deposition systems for production of thin films across the globe.



Pulsed Laser Deposition Systems Market: Dynamics



With the evolution of technology and rising investments in the healthcare sector, the global medical device industry is growing. Furthermore, the demand for advanced medical devices is increasing worldwide, as a result of growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases. Medical devices also need to meet the regulations set by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), which is the federal agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in order to confirm the required level of safety and quality.



Medical devices is one of the vital applications of pulsed laser deposition systems, as this system applies a thin film onto the medical device, which helps in protecting the device and, eventually, the user. PLD systems also help in meeting the FDA requirements in terms of quality and safety. Moreover, thin films also modify the surface of the medical device in accordance with the application area. In addition to this, they help in providing protection from proliferation of bacteria. Thus, rising demand for medical devices across the globe is projected to have a high positive impact on the global pulsed laser deposition systems market in the near future.



Moreover, the demand for batteries, including Li-ion batteries, is rising owing to their increasing number of applications such as e-bikes and medical equipment. In order to capitalize on the increasing demand for batteries, governments are trying to boost the battery manufacturing sector. For instance, in 2019, the Government of India announced a subsidy plan for battery manufacture. This would further help in driving the battery manufacturing industry in the country.



Batteries utilize buffer layers, as they help in avoiding volume expansion between the current collector and the active material of the battery. In addition to this, they also help in enhancing the safety of batteries. Buffer layers is one of the key applications of pulsed laser deposition systems, as this system helps in application of a thin film onto the buffer layer. Government efforts to boost the battery manufacturing industry are expected to have a positive impact on the demand for pulsed laser deposition systems across the globe during the forecast period.



Pulsed Laser Deposition Systems Market: Prominent Regions



North America is the dominant region of the global pulsed laser deposition systems market. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the significant manufacturing ability of players in the North America market to produce thin films, which are important for use in semiconductor devices such as modern computers, sensors, and electronic equipment. Identifying the defects in small-sized devices is difficult, due to which National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) provides an advanced deposition monitoring and data analysis scheme, which offers a much-improved view of the system and the chemicals that form these ultra-thin films. This measurement and data analytics tool is useful to identify optimal manufacturing conditions. It is used by several semiconductor equipment manufacturers in the U.S.



Thus, this scheme, in turn, drives the pulsed laser deposition systems market in North America. Additionally, the market in Europe is focusing on adoption of the PLD technique for depositing a variety of materials ranging from semiconductors, metals, dielectrics, and organics to biomaterials. In Europe, the number of research groups using PLD systems is greater than 30. The rising demand for PLD-based devices offered by these groups is expected to boost the pulsed laser deposition systems market in Europe during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The pulsed laser deposition systems market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to witness moderate growth in the near future.