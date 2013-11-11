Pulses in France - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Pulses in France", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Overall, pulses are a traditional part of the French diet. Healthier eating habits contribute to the success of pulses in France thanks to TV governmental recommendations to eat five fruits and vegetables a day. Additionally, lower purchasing power boosted volumes sales of fresh pulses as consumers looked for affordable alternatives for nutritional intake, resulting in 2% volume growth for pulses overall and 5% volume growth for beans, a good source of affordable protein.
Euromonitor International's Pulses in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beans, Other Pulses, Peas.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pulses market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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