San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Puma Biotechnology and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) concerning whether a series of statements by Puma Biotechnology regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On December 4, 2013, Puma Biotechnology Inc reported announced top line results from the Phase II clinical trial of Puma's investigational drug PB272 (neratinib) for the neoadjuvant treatment of breast cancer



Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) jumped from $46.21 per share on December 4, 2014, to $77.70 per share on December 5, 2014 and continued to increase to as high as $139.92 per share in late January 2014.



On March 3, 2014, Puma Biotechnology Inc reportd its fourth quarter and full year 2013 financial results. Among other things, Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) reported that its Net Loss of $74.35 million in 2012 declined to a Net Loss of $54.66 million in 2013.



On May 12, 2014, Puma Biotechnology Inc reported its first quarter 2014 financial results. Among other things, Puma Biotechnology Inc’s first quarter Net Loss increase from $1.78 million in 2013 to $19.79 million in 2014.



On June 1, 2014, Puma Biotechnology Inc announced that announced that it presented results at the American Society of Clinical Oncology from an ongoing Phase II clinical trial of Puma's investigational drug PB272 (neratinib) for the treatment of HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer that has metastasized to the brain.



Share of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) declined from almost $140 per share in late January 2014 to as low as $57.06 per share on June 2, 2014.



Those who purchased shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com