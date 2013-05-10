Pump Classes Lisburn - Body Pump Workouts Are Among the Hottest Craze in Lisburn Gym Fitness Classes

Lisburn, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Body Pump workouts are among the hottest craze in Lisburn gym fitness classes these days. Many gyms are offering these classes for individuals at all fitness levels. This is an exciting new approach that is used to introduce exercise and fitness into people’s lives. You should join Pump classes Lisburn if you want to improve your health, increase fitness and shape up your muscles.



With moves performed to upbeat music, the Body Pump class is a cardio strength workout that requires participants to use barbells for resistance exercises. Professional trainers run these classes and they usually last for about forty-five to sixty minutes. The workouts are rigorous and fun, so the sessions can increase your heart rate, burn off some serious calories and work every part of your body.



These classes offer the quickest and most effective ways for anyone to get in shape because the workouts are designed to burn off far more calories. You could burn as much as 600 calories in a typical class through different exercises which include doing weight repetitions with barbells.



If you are looking for a great workout center, you can sign up with Rockpit fitness for Pump classes Lisburn. With classes taught by highly professional instructors who will guide you through warm ups with light weights and then intense workouts, you are guaranteed to burn a lot of calories in each session. During the intense cardio and muscle workout with a barbell, all the major muscles will be worked on. This includes your back, chest, abdominal and shoulder muscles. Apart from burning maximum calories, every area in your body is going to be well-toned.



Who Can Join Body Pump Classes?



These classes are available for everyone, including men and women. This might come as a surprise to some, but men follow these classes than other group workout sessions today. You are recommended to sign up with a clinic class for body pump beforehand, because of the workouts involve intense exercises and the weightlifting activities. The clinics are offered at the same body pump gyms as part of the programs to teach the right techniques and form to persons who want to enroll in the exercise class.



Some of the Benefits of Joining Body Pump Classes Lisburn



When participating in these classes with motivational music and professional instructors around, you are sure to enjoy your sessions and give the workout everything that you have. As you develop muscle and your body sheds fat to tone up, you will see an improved shape and a well-defined physique.



The pump classes are great for weight loss. When doing resistance training/workout with weights, you are burning calories and building muscles at the same time. Your metabolism will increase as your muscles repair after the workouts. This basically means that lots of calories will be burned at an increased rate after the Body Pump classes.



With improved muscle mass, your body will need more energy daily so you can lose rate at a faster rate if you are following a calorie deficit diet. In the long run, you are burning plenty of calories from the workout and this will continue while your body is recovering. Your metabolism also increases permanently when you build muscles.



Body Pump workouts introduce the novices to weight training and allow the season gym members to work on challenges. If you are a beginner, the professional instructor will give you many technical clues. Besides that, the instructor might make the classes more challenging with workouts which involve more weights; lower squats; slower lifts; techniques to follow the proper form and so on.



You don’t have to spend a lot of time in the gym. The good instructors at Body Pump Classes Lisburn can make workouts entertaining and quick for your sessions to complete in one hour or less. The music tracks are designed to encourage your efforts and get you moving to the rhythm, while the different sections of the class will work on different muscles. Like most persons who attend these classes, there is no doubt that you are going to fall in love with the workout music.



Another good thing about these classes is that they are available with different variations. If you are not too keen on using the barbells, the gym might have other options that you can try. On the other hand, if you are not looking to try new classes at the gym you will love the fact that the Body Pump lessons are done with the same moves and to the same music.



Before closing, you should know that some people might not get toned easily after doing the high repetition workout in the pump classes. There are instances where persons find it difficult to develop muscles easily and get toned because they are only doing the Body Pump workout and are not maintaining a good diet. So, you need to work with a professional instructor who is qualified to give you the best guidance.



Check out the Body Pump classes Lisburn today to enjoy the benefits of high calorie burning workouts.



