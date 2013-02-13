Pump Market in China 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Pump market in China to grow at a CAGR of 10.69 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand among process manufacturing industries. The Pump market in China has also been witnessing the development of end-to-end solutions. However, the need for increased investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Pump Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Pump market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are FengQiu Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai East Pump (Group) Co. Ltd., Tianjin Rongheng Group Co. Ltd., and Shanghai KaiQuan Pump (Group) Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Anhui Sanlian Pump Industry Co. Ltd., Robbins & Myers Inc., ITT Corp., Flowserve Corp., KSB AG, Sulzer Ltd., Grundfos A/S, and Ebara Corp.



