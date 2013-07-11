Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Pump Market in Europe 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Pump market in Europe to reach US$15.54 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need for clean drinking water. The Pump market in Europe has also been witnessing a growth in the number of fracking industries. However, the need to adhere to stringent eco-design regulations for energy conservation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Pump Market in Europe 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses the Europe region; it also covers the Pump market in Europe landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding A/S, ITT Corp., KSB AG, and Sulzer Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Baker Hughes Inc., Clyde Union Inc., Ebara Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Weir Group plc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are the key trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



