Pump Up Your Post's Popularity and Receive a Free Christmas Gift from Bizspeaking.com

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Bizspeaking.com will be celebrating its new-found online popularity this holiday season by offering a free Christmas gift to its most shared (and therefore most popular) Christmas gift post. The site is completely unique in that the more times a post is shared and viewed, the more popular it becomes on the site.



Everyone is encouraged to take part in Bizspeaking.com's Get Your Gift On Us campaign. Users can post the gifts that they bought this year and then get their family and friends to like and share their post on the Bizspeaking.com website. As the post grows in popularity, the higher the chances it has of winning the grand prize where Bizspeaking.com will pay the user the price of their Christmas gift.



During the holiday season, people can use Bizspeaking.com to gather great gift ideas from other users. Bizspeaking.com takes the stress out of holiday shopping and can even help people find the perfect gift for people who are difficult to shop for. Bizspeaking is the Pinterest for holiday shoppers.



Bizspeaking.com is a site where anyone can share great deals and make new friends. With its one-click easy-share button, users can share interesting and fun items on their Bizspeaking.com account with the click of a button. This makes getting involved in their Get Your Gift On Us campaign even easier. Online shoppers can use Bizspeaking.com's easy-share button to upload images and information about gifts that they have bought for their loved ones online, saving them the time of having to edit, upload, and post photos.



This Christmas, one lucky Bizspeaking.com member will have their gift paid for by Bizspeaking.com. Right now is the best time to start pumping up your holiday gift's popularity on Bizspeaking.com and Get Your Gift On Us.



About Bizspeaking.com and Jerry Ji

Bizspeaking.com is designed and developed entirely by Jerry Ji with no outside funding. He is a man with a huge dream: that one day, no matter what part of the world someone happens to be in, people around the globe will come together and help others find great deals, and millions of people will thank them. It is a dream that is quickly becoming a reality.



For more information:



General Contact Information

Name: Jerry Ji



Company Name: Bizspeaking

Address: San Francisco, CA, United States

Phone Number: (347) 542-8008

Fax Number:

Email Address: jerryj@bizspeaking.com

Website: http://bizspeaking.com/



Social Networking Information



Blog: http://blog.bizspeaking.com/



Google+: https://plus.google.com/b/112818363806203262897/



Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/bizspeaking/



Twitter: http://twitter.com/bizspeaking