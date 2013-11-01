Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- With the fast approaching holiday season, many people in Philadelphia are eager to start using pumpkin recipes for their meal plans but may believe that these pumpkin recipes won’t help them to reduce their body fat. Luckily, Diet Doc nutritionists have developed recipes that include pumpkin, along with other holiday flavors, and taste delicious but also help to eliminate body fat. And, Diet Doc patients can enjoy their favorite holiday foods while seeing fat melt away even faster by enhancing their low fat diet with specially formulated weight loss pills. Thousands of patients who have followed this unique dieting protocol have already successfully lost excess and embarrassing weight and now have a slimmer, sexier figure.



Because Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans are created new for each individual patient, their team of researchers have developed and produced various weight loss pills to target different causes of weight gain. Once patients decide to begin losing weight with Diet Doc programs, they will consult with a highly trained physician who will determine whether the person is a good candidate for prescription hormone diets and which weight loss pills and fat burning supplements will be most effective for their particular causes of embarrassing body fat. Each patient will receive a one-year prescription for their supplements and fast weight loss pills and can place their order over the phone or the internet without having to travel to a diet clinic.



Unlike other prescription hormone diets, Diet Doc is dedicated to using the most advanced science and the highest quality of ingredients in their weight loss pills. To ensure the quality of their supplements, Diet Doc produces their body fat burning weight loss pills in their own, fully licensed and United States based pharmacies. Each patient’s shipment will contain a Certificate of Analysis showing the levels of active ingredients, as well as detailing the exact components of their prescription hormone treatments.



And, because prescription hormone treatments are most effective with a healthy, low calorie diet, many companies encourage their clients to follow a dangerously low 500-calorie per day meal plan. Diet Doc recognized the potential health consequences that could accompany a caloric intake this low and modernized their research to allow their clients to see fast results, even when consuming pumpkin recipes and a caloric intake of almost double that of other programs.



Clients will work closely with Diet Doc nutritionists to create meal and snack plans, including working with pumpkin recipes for the holidays, that target excess body fat and encourage the body to burn that stored body fat for energy. Diet Doc understands that most of their Philadelphia clients do not have a background in health or nutrition and offers unlimited consultations with their nutritionists who have been trained in the best diet foods for burning fat and creating pumpkin recipes that do not cause their clients to gain weight.



The Diet Doc team is committed to providing their clients with the most comfortable transition to a healthier figure and includes holiday pumpkin recipes in order to allow patients the ability to enjoy themselves during this part of the year.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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