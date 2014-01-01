Pumps, Compressors, Taps and Valves in Indonesia: Industrial Report - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Pumps, Compressors, Taps and Valves in Indonesia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Pumps, Compressors, Taps and Valves market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Compressors, Hydraulic and Pneumatic Power Motors, Parts, Maintenance and Installation, Pumps, Taps and Valves.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pumps, Compressors, Taps and Valves market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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