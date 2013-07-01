Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Pumps Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

Indian pump industry caters to demand from diverse sectors. Irrigation requirement of the agricultural sector owing to unreliability of the monsoons is driving the growth of this market.

The report begins with an overview of the major macro economic indicators which highlights the present economic scenario prevalent in India.

It is followed by the introduction section which provides a segmentation of the pump industry into the two major types of pumps and their respective sub segments that find extensive application in the Indian market.

The market overview section provides a snapshot of the Indian pumps industry growth. This section also focuses on the demand for pumps from different sectors of the Indian economy.

The next section provides a brief overview of the sales channel of pumps that is operational across major market segments.

The report also delves into the sector wise demand scenario of pumps in the Indian market.

The next section provides detailed information about the major manufacturing hubs of pumps in India.

It is followed by a brief snapshot of the key end user markets that generate the highest demand for pumps in India.

The report provides detailed information about the exports and imports of pumps under specific HS codes in terms of value. It provides country-wise export and import data for pumps, mentioning the major countries exporting and importing from India.

Factors driving the growth of pumps market in India are also explained in detail. Expansion in Infrastructure is one the major factors influencing the growth of the pumps market. Erratic monsoon climate in India provides a major opportunity for market growth. Fluctuations in ground water level have also facilitated further development of the market. Rise in population & urbanization boosts the demand for pumps in the market. Healthy economic outlook also stimulates the growth of the Indian pumps industry.

The players operating in the market also face challenges which are hampering their development and growth. Agricultural power subsidy poses a major hindrance in market growth. Consumer outlook prevalent in the market also presents a major challenge for market growth. Rise in Cost of inputs act as a major bottleneck in the development of the Indian pumps industry.

Initiatives and regulations prevalent in the market will also have an impact on the growth and development of the pumps industry. Major initiatives undertaken by the central and state government has been highlighted in this section.

Trends section in the report emphasizes the recent trends that are prevalent in the Indian pumps market and include solar powered pump sets, market consolidation and technology and material advancements.

The competition section begins with the Porters Five Forces Analysis, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. It outlays the competitive landscape of the pumps market in India briefing about the domestic players existing in the market. The section includes competitive benchmarking of the top players operating in the Indian pumps market. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights, their product portfolio and SWOT analysis, thus providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.

The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies of the pumps market in India.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

1. Bemco Hydraulics Limited

2. Dynamatic Technologies Limited

3. Kirloskar Brothers Limited

4. KSB Pumps Limited

5. Roto Pumps Limited

6. Shakti Pumps (India) Limited

7. WPIL Limited



Private Companies

1. C.R.I Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

2. Falcon Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

3. Grundfos Pumps India Private Limited

4. Sulzer Pumps India Limited

5. Texmo Pumpsets Pvt. Ltd.



