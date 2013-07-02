Pumps & Systems Releases Exclusive Coverage of Worldwide Tour of Manufacturing Facilities

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Pumps & Systems, the leading global magazine for pump users for the past 20 years, recently completed a two-week tour of pump manufacturing facilities in three European countries. The editorial team traveled nearly 11,500 miles to visit five manufacturing sites and three pump installations in eight cities.



"At each stop, we were treated to an exclusive look at some of the most cutting-edge innovations and distinctive technologies being used in pump manufacturing today," said Pumps & Systems Editor Michelle Segrest. "We were also able to see three unique installation sites where experts shared with us hands-on knowledge about the specific technologies and features of the pumps in action. Through the years, we have visited many pump manufacturing facilities but did not have a plan to share what we learned with our readers. Each tour is different and remarkable. Our coverage is designed so that our readers can experience what we experienced."



The details can be found at http://www.pump-zone.com/pumps-systems-tour and will be continuously updated with fresh content.



"We feel this coverage is groundbreaking," Segrest said. "We are proud to bring our readers this first-hand insight through dynamic, unrehearsed, unscripted video clips, original photography and thoughtful narrative. Each visit was truly unique and offered special technical information that pump users cannot find from any other source."



A series of technical articles will follow in the pages of Pumps & Systems.



The European tour began in Copenhagen, Denmark, where Segrest and Pumps & Systems Creative Director Terri Jackson witnessed Grundfos pumps and motors in action in the world’s greenest hotel, the Crowne Plaza Copenhagen Towers. They then visited Grundfos Corporation’s international headquarters in Bjerringbro, Denmark, where 16 million pump units are produced annually. A short drive to Aarhus, Denmark, provided a demonstration of the Grundfos Dormitory, which is a living laboratory in which the company tests its initiatives and technologies and tracks the building’s energy and water consumption. A local University’s engineering students are challenged to conserve energy and log the savings of the efficient Grundfos circulator pumps in exchange for affordable dormitory space.



The next stop was Paris, France, but not for a scenic tour of the city’s famous landmarks. Instead, Segrest and Jackson went 15 meters underground to a pumping station in the Sewers of Paris. The Pumps & Systems team witnessed five dry-pit Flygt pumps working hard in one of 10 pumping stations operating along the Seine River in the 1,300-mile sewer system beneath the City of Light.



A quick train ride to Auxerre, France, gave the team an exclusive look into the Mouvex facility, the birthplace of Andre Petit’s groundbreaking eccentric disc pump technology.



The team then traveled to Frankenthal, Germany, where KSB was founded in 1871, and gained insight into the entire 360,000-square-meter operating facilities that manufacture pumps, valves and other engineered solutions. The next stop was the headquarters for KSB’s engineered wastewater pump operations in Halle, Germany, which is home to six state-of-the-art test fields—the only place in the world where pumps can be tested in a submersed way at a high voltage.



The last stop was in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany, where the Pumps & Systems team explored air-operated double-diaphragm pump innovations from Almatec, a part of Dover’s Pump Solutions Group.



This international coverage is combined with visits to SEPCO in Alabaster, Ala., and the SKF Solution Factory in Cleveland. The Pumps & Systems team will continue to bring its readers this exclusive insight from other domestic and international facilities and installation sites.



About Pumps & Systems

Pumps & Systems is the voice of the pump and rotating equipment industry. As the leading magazine for pump users worldwide for 20 years, it delivers relevant industry news coverage and powerful technical information to more than 40,000 BPA-qualified managers, engineers, operators and maintenance professionals. Pumps & Systems is published monthly and is the only monthly North American trade publication that covers pumps and related operations in every issue. Pumps & Systems is supported digitally with the No. 1 pump industry website, http://www.pump-zone.com The magazine also delivers timely information and pump industry news through its monthly e-newsletters, Pump Industry Insider, Pump Users Digest and Products for Pump Users.



About Cahaba Media Group

Founded in 2002, Cahaba Media Group is an independent and entrepreneurially-driven publishing company based in Birmingham, Ala. The company publishes five industry trade magazines (Pumps & Systems, Construction Business Owner, Upstream Pumping Solutions, Senior Care Products and HomeCare), six world-class industry websites, several electronic newsletters and other ancillary products. http://www.cahabamedia.com



For the original version on IndustrialPR visit: http://www.industrialpr.net/news/classified.php?listing=10960



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net