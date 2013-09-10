Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Pumps, Valves, and Compressors Market in India 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Pumps, Valves, and Compressors market in India to grow at a CAGR of 15.60 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from process manufacturing industries. The Pumps, Valves, and Compressors market in India has also been witnessing the development of next-generation valves and pumps. However, the increasing raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Pumps, Valves, and Compressors Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Pumps, Valves, and Compressors market in India and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Altlas Copco AB, CRI Pumps Pvt. Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Elgi Equipments Ltd., Flowserve Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., KSB Pumps Ltd., L&T Ltd., and Pentair Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Baker Hughes Inc., Ebara Corp., Clyde Union Inc., Grundfos A/S, Schlumberger Ltd., and Weir Group plc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Altlas Copco AB, CRI Pumps Pvt. Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Elgi Equipments Ltd., Flowserve Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., KSB Pumps Ltd., L&T Ltd., and Pentair Ltd., Baker Hughes Inc., Ebara Corp., Clyde Union Inc., Grundfos A/S, Schlumberger Ltd., and Weir Group plc.



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