PUNCH Digital Provides Industry First Predictive SEO Model with 100% Money Back Guarantee

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- In response to Australian businesses call for Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) that delivers results, http://www.PUNCHdigital.com.au, using its seven point predictive model, launched a 100% money-back guarantee if page one results aren’t delivered within six months.



Brett Hardiman, Managing Director at PUNCH digital says “To ensure that we deliver page one results, each new client is assessed using our innovative seven point SEO checklist which predicts the likelihood of success. When the business fulfills our criteria, they are accepted into our money back SEO program.



“If they don’t, we show them what to do to rectify the issues BEFORE they embark on any SEO program. We see the value in a business understanding why their SEO campaign is likely to underperform and what they need to do before they start.”



Brett continued: “An effective SEO strategy is key to getting business in the door especially as 16.8 million Australians are online and Google is the number one website*.”



“More and more businesses are disenchanted with SEO and tell us they are sick of high monthly fees with minimal results” continued Brett.



“As an ethical SEO agency we found that our predictive model, unique to our business, created a difference and handed back power to the client. Plus, if we don’t achieve success, our money back guarantee with no questions asked, is a win-win for both parties.”



The digital marketing Melbourne PUNCH digital is continually evolving its SEO strategy through researching, testing and implementing effective SEO strategies that deliver results. With Google’s recent Penguin 2.0 algorithm update SEO is no longer a set and forget strategy. Today it’s all about building the clients authority through content marketing and adding value.



About PUNCH Digital

PUNCH digital is a digital and search marketing agency in Melbourne, Australia established in 2009. PUNCH digital leads the industry in innovation across all areas of search marketing and strategy. Find out more at http://www.punchdigital.com.au/



For more information on PUNCH digital's 100% Money Back Guarantee SEO Program visit http://www.punchdigital.com.au/guaranteed-seo or call 1300 841 244.