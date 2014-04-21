Punch Skin Care Named Leading Organic Skin Care Products for 2014

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Organic Skin Care products have been received extremely well by a vast majority of individuals. A recent study and report published by Transparency Market Research states that “Organic Personal Care Products market is growing at a rapid pace across the world.” Normal skin care products do have sufficient amount of synthetic chemicals which provide results but are quite damaging to the skin. However, with organic products individuals do not have to worry about the side effects or any other hazards. Punch Skin Care is a company that specializes in creating organic personal and skin care products for the benefit of the customers.



According to the another study “Organic Personal Care Products Market for Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care and Cosmetics – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 – 2018” – Rising Concerns for health safety, increasing green consciousness and growing consumer’s awareness about the hazards in synthetic chemicals have fuelled the demand for organic personal care products worldwide. As a result, the global demand for organic personal care products, which was over 7.6 billion US dollars in 2012, is expected to reach 13.2 billion US dollars by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2012 to 2018.



Punch Skin Care is now one of the leading companies that provide organic products for women. These products can work wonders on various skin tones especially on women who are in their late 30s and early 40s. The company was formed by three sisters who were daughters of a preacher. The company is also co-owned by one of the sister’s boyfriend. These women have been through the most common skin problems that every teenage girl or an ageing woman would have. And that was what had motivated them to offer organic skin care products to help women fight a variety of skin and ageing problems that too with the help of natural products. Punch Skin Care is to plan an event to promote their new anti-ageing moisturizer and to celebrate womanhood on a very special day “Memorial Day” on May 26th 2014.



To know more about organic skin care, face wash, eye cream, moisturizers and other products offered here visit website www.punchskincare.com



About www.punchskincare.com

Punch Skin Care, www.punchskincare.com based at Chicago Illinois is a company that provides organic skin and personal care products. The company had recently launched their anti-ageing line of skin care products early this year.



Media Contact

Sara White – CEO

Address: 2001 W. North Ave, Chicago IL 60647

Phone: +012-343-434-2344

Email: sara.white@punchskincare.com

Website: www.punchskincare.com