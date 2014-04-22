Punch Skincare Launches New Products Focusing on the Wrinkles

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Punch Skin Care (http://www.punchskincare.com/) plans a promotion to celebrate women and to highlight their anti-aging moisturizer on Memorial day, Monday May 26, 2014.



Punch Skincare has an interesting story of three sisters, daughters of a preacher, and one of their boyfriends, starting an organic skin care line. With an entrepreneurial spirit, they have grown an exciting business for themselves.



A recent study and report published by TransparencyMarket Research states, “Organic personal care products market is growing at a rapid pace across the world.”



According to the study titled “Organic Personal Care Products Market for Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care and Cosmetics – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018”, rising concerns for health safety, increasing green consciousness and growing consumer’s awareness about the hazards in synthetic chemicals have fueled the demand for organic personal care products worldwide. As a result, the global demand for organic personal care products, which was over 7.6 billion US dollars in 2012, is expected to reach 13.2 billion US dollars by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2012 to 2018.



Skin care products are the largest segment and accounted for over 32% in terms of revenue across all the product segments in 2011.Transparency Market Research considers they will continue to dominate the organic personal care market. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of this segment is the launch of new products.



Punch Skincare states that is has risen to become one of the leading organic product for women launching two new products. They feel their typical customer is a woman in her 40’s, who is seeking near instant results.



These preachers daughters have come a long way from their early humble beginnings and will celebrate with other women on Memorial day, Monday May 26th.



For more information, please visit:

http://www.punchskincare.com/



MEDIA CONTACT:

Sara White, CEO

sara.white@punchskincare.com