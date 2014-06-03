Puncturevine May Boost Fertility for Both Men and Women According to a Research Study

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- As we age, a decrease in sexual drive and fertility manifests which may cause a lot of stressors to older couples. Good thing that puncturevine which is also popularly known as Tribulus Terrestris based on various research studies may boost up the fertility for both men and women. Traditionally, it has been used as a Chinese medicinal herb but with a study conducted in Bulgaria, it has shown to have potential when it comes to boosting the reproductive organs of the body especially as in relation to increasing the production of sex hormones.



One of the main functions of Tribulus Terrestris is that it aids fertility in men by having a substance called protodioscin. Moreover, certain studies have shown that the protodioscin which found on Tribulus Terrestris can improve the natural DHEA levels which is greatly important for erection. Also, protodioscin is also the main ingredient which is responsible for Tribulus Terrestris’ libido enhancing capabilities. The study in Bulgaria in 1998 also have shown that males who have difficulty when it comes to conception where given Tribulus Terrestris and resulted to have an increase of 61% in conception. Furthermore, on a study performed on 36 women who were not ovulating, it showed that 67% have ovulation after only 2-3 months of using Tribulus.



Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Tribulus Terrestris supplement is now one of the leading libido enhancing supplements today with tons of good feedback from both men and women users. Compared to other testosterone boosters in the market, it is exclusively manufactured in the United States in a FDA inspected and GMP certified facility therefore assuring you of a high quality health product.



“Testosterone levels tend to taper off with aging, obesity and stress, but today men are experiencing testosterone decline much earlier in life. This is quite an alarming finding, considering low testosterone has been linked to depression, obesity, osteoporosis, heart disease and even death. The herb tribulus terrestris may help raise levels by reducing the binding of testosterone to sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) without side effects.” – Dr. Natasha Turner, Naturopathic Doctor



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com