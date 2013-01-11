Pundit Junction Inc Launching New Indian Platform Site

Monmouth Junction, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- We recently covered Vastugyani, a startup providing online Vastu advice. Now with Pundit Junction Inc a US based astrology & lifestyle solutions company launching its Indian platform PunditJunction.in, we see expect this trend-offering vastu, astrology, lifestyle solutions-to catch up soon.



Pundit Junction-a scalable, process oriented information center-provides worldwide astrology & lifestyle consultation over the phone and web. This enables the consultants to provide accurate interpretations as per well researched guidelines. The goal for the India market is to provide an authentic yet scalable in-person & phone based consultation service to the customers.



A fine team of serial entrepreneurs, subject experts and trained analysts, have got together for Pundit Junction. Naveen Udoshi brings a rich background on setting up and operating IT/ITES operations that scale and preserve quality of experience. He currently serves on the board of directors at TeleSky Shopping Inc and manages the company’s worldwide operations. Sirish Pattanshetty brings 17 years of entrepreneurial expertise in the advertising world and is a well recognized figure in media & infotainment. He is an expert in handpicking services/products with high consumer appeal, market analysis, innovative pricing strategies and detecting consumer shopping trends. Aaditi Lele, based out of Princeton, New Jersey, manages Pundit Junction’s North American operations. Her genuine interest in Ancient Mythology and Vaastu has inspired her to actively create awareness on these topics in the western world. Aaditi also brings the much needed global perspective for PJ to stay connected with its clientele.



Talking about their total offerings, Naveen says that, “We consult on Vedic astrology, Vaastu, pooja services and spiritual remedies. Our pooja-offerings help our clients solve location & time constraints by facilitating them to perform their ritualistic obligations remotely at auspicious locations. For our India operations, we have trained specialists who offer consultations on: trans astronomy consultation, general horoscope analysis, medicinal astrology, life & relationship consultation.”



Their customer base ranges from mainstream audience to global Indians (South Asians) residing in North America, Europe, Australia, Africa, Asia Pac, with the specific age demographics being 18 – 65 yrs and senior citizens. “In India, we are currently entertaining clientele in the Mumbai area for in-person consultation and pan India for phone based,” adds Naveen.



For their international operations, they plan to extend their services into newer geographies. For India, plans are on to boost the phone based consultation offering to include remote Vaastu and lifestyle consultations.



Talking about setting up the business overseas, Naveen adds that, “Setting up this business overseas has been easier as compared to India. Astrology and Spirituality are considered “new age”, and are slowly gaining traction in the western world. Also, there are well defined parameters for such services in these markets. Being present in these markets, we have a good understanding on the requirements and ways to fulfill them. The India astrology market is dominated with a wide spectrum of unread/dominant spiritual gurus and well educated analysts. Setting up a brand which focuses on scientific processes will take time to assimilate with the Indian audience.”



This one of its kind sector has its unique challenges. Naveen has observed trouble in finding well read & personable experts who believe in the firm’s vision and goal has been one of Pundit Junction’s challenges. Also, creating a platform that keeps the focus on the process and brand rather than on an individual, in a sector which has been dominated by Individual & family based consultants has been a major hurdle.



