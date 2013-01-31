Punta Cana Named Among the Top 100 Destinations Worldwide

Bavaro-Punta Cana, Dominican Republic -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- The market research company Euromonitor International has released its ranking of city destinations (Destination Cities Top 100) on the basis of international tourist arrivals, received in a year.



As indicated by the research consultants, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, ranked No. 59 among the top 100 destinations worldwide.



Punta Cana Airport received 61.34% of all foreign visitors to the Caribbean country in 2012 and the destination also received more than two million visitors in 2011.



New York is the only city in America located in the Top Ten. The most visited American city in 2011 was Buenos Aires, which received nearly 3 million tourists and holds position No. 43.



American cities in the Top 100, led by the U.S., are Miami (15th place, with 6.4 million), Las Vegas (19, with 5.3 m), Los Angeles (23, with 4.9 m), Orlando ( 28, with 3.8 m), Buenos Aires (43, 2.96 m), San Francisco (44, 2.92 m), Mexico City (47, 2.8 m), Cancun (53, with 2.49 m ), Lima (54, 2.44 m), Punta Cana (59, with 2.2 m) and Vancouver (72, with 1.8 m).



Also included Rio (86, 1.7 m), Sao Paulo (89, 1.6 m) and finally Washington DC (91, 1.6 m). The Swiss city of Zurich closes the list.



The recovery in world economic growth in 2011 helped to make tourism demand stronger, a positive impact on the results of the top 100 cities, with a 7% increase in arrivals.



Destination emerging cities of Asia Pacific performed well thanks to an environment of strong economic growth and intra-regional demand.



Hong Kong tops the ranking with 20 million arrivals in 2011. Singapore and London held the same positions as in 2010, the number two and three on the list, recording almost 20 million arrivals and 15 million, respectively.



Euromonitor International foresees further growth for arrivals in 2012. Because there is still uncertainty in the global economy, especially in the United States and Europe, future growth will be driven by Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Also, fewer visa restrictions continue promoting tourist flows during 2012-2016.



