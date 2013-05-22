Puppy Closet to Be Featured as a Major Designer in New York Celebrity Catwalk Paws in the City

Orpington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Puppy Closet, an online shop of dresses and accessories for dogs, recently announced that the store will be featured as one of the major designers for the Celebrity Catwalk Paws In The City, which will be held in New York.



It was a great honor for the said online shop to be invited on the said gathering as Puppy Closet is a small company located in London. The management of this online company is happy and excited to be introduced in the fashion show for dogs that will be held in New York. The said fashion show is intended for a charitable purpose.



The event wherein Puppy Closet is invited to attend will be held on 1st day of June this year. The fashion show will be held at Calumet Gallery 20 West 22nd Street, New York. The host of the popular TV show “The Real House Wife’s of New York” Ramona and her dog named Coco will be on the said event. Her dog will be wearing one of the collections owned by Puppy Closet. Puppy Closet was chosen to be one of the designers to attend the fashion show because of their collection. This small London-based company is known as one of the leading suppliers of top quality and attractive dresses, coats and accessories for dogs. Puppy Closet is a good provider of dresses, coats, waistcoats, harnesses and collars which are made especially for dogs. Their products are durable and made with sure quality as they use materials which are carefully selected. All products offered by this company are offered at reasonable costs.



It is expected that the public will be aware about the upcoming event and that the fashion show will be successful and that it will raise money for charitable purposes.



About Puppy Closet

Puppy Closet is a London-based company that offers a wide variety of top quality dog clothes and accessories. The products of this company are all 100% durable because they are made from durable materials and each item is manually made by the workers of the company. Their products are also available in some famous online stores like eBay where they post new offerings and great deals.



