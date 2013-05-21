Puppy Territory Launches to Help Those Looking to List and Find Puppies for Adoption

Apple Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- A dog is a man’s best friend, or so the saying goes. Many families enjoy keeping a dog, and owning one promotes a healthy lifestyle as well being a reward in itself. Most people want to raise their dog from a puppy, so it comes to know them as its family. However, finding puppies could be difficult, until Puppy Territory utilized the power of the internet to create a puppy listing website to connect puppies to potential new owners.



Every kind of breed is available from Puppy Territory, Labrador retrievers to huskies. The site even allows users to search the listings by breed in order to ensure they can get the dog of their dreams. The site also allows people to browse by state so they can connect with local dog owners and breeders to find a puppy in need near them.



The listings come with an image gallery of the puppies in question, a guide price (if stated) from the owner, a location and details of the dog’s sex, along with details of the user and a handy guide to related listings so buyers can compare and contrast.



A spokesperson for Puppy Territory explained, “The site was intended to connect those looking for puppies with those who had puppies to give away. What we’ve seen since we launched is that the site is now being used as a marketplace for professional breeders who have pedigree puppies, some of which selling for over twelve hundred dollars. So we run the full range now- there are people who simply can’t afford to take care of more dogs looking for a loving home, and right up to the most exclusive dog breeds that are as much a status symbol as a companion.”



About Puppy Territory

