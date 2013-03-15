PUR2o - New Water Purification Company Healing the World

Far Rockaway, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- PUR2o, a NEW water purification company, has it in its sights to take on the water market by storm.



Health professionals, nutritionists, holistic health, integrative & wellness practitioners, chiropractors, massage therapists, wellness experts all agree; to be healthy you must start with the most basic element of health - water.



Water is the essence of life and foundation for good health.



There's NO SUCH THING as PURE water from Nature



All life depends on water. In nature, water exists in many forms- clouds, rain, snow, ice, and fog ... however chemically pure water does not exist.



The world's growing and expanding population has negatively impacted the quality of the earth's water.



Falling as rain water picks up gases, ions, dust and other particles from the atmosphere. As it flows over the earth's surface, water picks up other impurities along the way including anything man has dumped there.



These substances may be classified as biological, chemical (both inorganic and organic), physical, and radiological impurities.



They include industrial and commercial solvents, metal and acid salts, sediments, pesticides, herbicides, plant nutrients, radioactive materials, road salts, decaying animal and vegetable matter, and living microorganisms, such as algae, bacteria, and viruses. These impurities may give water a bad taste, color, odor, or cloudy appearance (turbidity), and cause hardness, corrosiveness, staining, or frothing. They may damage growing plants and often transmit disease.



