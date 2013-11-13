Purchase Food Grade Quality Based Non Stick Oil Containers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- RastaVapes introduces the whole new range of non stick oil containers for storing honey oil. Using glass containers is not safe, especially for traveling and customers face many problems due to the heavy weight, breakages etc. Eyeing this point these non-stick honey oil containers have been manufactured from silicon that is lightweight and unbreakable suitable for long term usage. These containers are of standard sizes and can easily fit in any portable storage medium and carried during long distance journeys.



The non- stick honey oil containers manufactured by Puff Nuggs have been tested and found safe for storing edible products. Only food grade quality silicon is used as the prime material in these containers. These containers provide airtight storage to retain the freshness of the honey oil and ingredients in proper condition for several days. These dishwasher safe containers are quite convenient to use and easy to clean. They are tolerant to temperature fluctuations and can be put into freezer or microwave ovens. In case, the contents get concentrated these containers can be put into the microwave for heating. The product can bear extreme high temperatures up to 500 degrees. The non stick quality does not let the contents stick to the containers and one can easily empty the stickiest of the products.



The non stick containers from Puff Nuggs are quite affordable and are available in a set of five only at a price of $ 21.95. Available in three vibrant colors they are compact in size and easy to seal. The silicone gasket is added to the unbreakable acrylic casing ensure the containers stay airtight and properly locked to avoid opening while it is kept in storage while traveling. Simply squeeze and twist to open the lid. The casting of these containers is done in platinum molds to bestow a nonporous surface that does not allow the contents to stick to the walls.



Company Profile: Rasta Vapes is a San Francisco based premier company selling world class electronic vaporizer products and accessories. The organization has achieved a huge customer base across USA by virtue of selling top-notch portable vaporizer kits at the best competitive prices. The customers are now being facilitated to order these products in one or two business days along with free shipping for all ordered goods. They now have their official website with the complete range of different branded vaporizer smoking substitute products and the necessary parts such as atomizers, glass oil extractors, titanium nails etc.



The company sells different types of vaporizer pens for using wax, honey oil, dry herbs etc. The company is the official dealer of the Afterburner G Pen Vape brand and also sells products like Skyda 8- Vaporizer Pen, Medipuff Pen Vaporizer etc. All these products are safe and healthy substitutes to tobacco based alternatives.



For more details on our range of products, ordering, and shipping queries contact us at:



Contact Person: John Brown

Company: Rasta Vapes

Address: 1420 Bay St, San Francisco CA 94123

Website: http://www.rastavapes.com/

Email: sales@rastavapes.com

Tel. No.: 1-415-315-6042