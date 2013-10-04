Purchase Top-Quality Household Appliances from Boom Appliances Outlet

Brunswick, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Finding worthwhile appliances for household purposes at discounted prices is always difficult. However, at the Boom Electrical Appliances Outlet, consumers will get good quality, new as well as clearance appliances with favorable bargains. This outlet stocks a wide range of useful appliances suiting the personal needs and requirements of diverse customers. All the refurbished products offered by Boom Electrical Appliances Outlet are said to be ‘as good as new’ and comes with replacement or repair options. Shoppers can also benefit from this outlet’s special clearance sales exclusively for second hand appliances, as it provides an opportunity to buy the required items at discounted prices.



The website appliancesoutlet.com.au features a number of top-notch cooking appliances, dishwashers, kitchen appliances, heating/cooling appliances, refrigerators, freezers, vacuums/polishers, washing machines, dryers, monitors, audio systems, DVD players, home theatre systems, TV’s, projectors and other appliances. Potential customers can choose from brands like Blanco, Hisense, Whirlpool, Electrolux, LG, Technika and much more. All the merchandise offered by Boom Electrical Appliances Outlet is priced 70% below the retail rate which no other competitors can provide. There are a number of people who will not spend valuable money generously on household electrical goods. Boom seems to understand such emotions, and therefore supplies good quality factory seconds at low prices to meet the needs of diverse customers.



The website says, “We also have Chinese, Indian and English speaking operators, allowing customers to communicate in convenience. In addition, our products diversify into a large variety of categories and types providing our customers an extensive range of choices.”



Second Hand Fridge/Freezer at $149, Samsung White and Silver Dishwasher along with different other products are listed on the website appliancesoutlet.com.au as new arrivals. Customers will also get the assistance of expert and highly skilled staff in selecting the best quality appliance from the Boom Electrical Appliances Outlet. Detailed specifications, price, description and features of products are made available to shoppers via the website.



People shopping at this outlet will be offered the facility of home delivery, and if customers require support in setting up the appliances, that is also provided without any hassle. Clearance or factory second appliances should be purchased only from a reputed and recognized dealer in order to avoid unwanted expenses and risks.



To get more information about good quality discount appliances, visit http://www.appliancesoutlet.com.au



About Boom Electrical Appliances Outlet

The Boom Electrical Appliances Outlet deals with the wholesale and retail supply of top-notch household appliances and goods. This supplier has more than twenty years of experience in selling high quality factory seconds as well as second hand products to customers.



Media Contact

Appliances Outlet

Contact: Media Relations

Address: 9 Arthurton Rd Northcote VIC 3070

310 Sydney Rd Brunswick 3058

VIC, Australia

Email: infome@appliancesoutlet.com.au

URL: http://www.appliancesoutlet.com.au