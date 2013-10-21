Purchase Unique Baby Gifts from Babybenice.com

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Parents are usually excited to see their babies growing tiny teeth, but it will be very difficult to deal with the newly growing teeth. The online store Babybenice.com offers cheap gift baskets with products specially designed to help children through the pain and problems of teething. Moms and dads can now buy cute and useful baby gifts online at reasonable prices from this super store. Choosing the right gift is essential for the overall development of a child, because the early years matter a great deal. Babybenice.com guarantees to supply carefully handpicked and packaged high quality baby products in order to ensure the safety as well as the development of babies.



Gift baskets provided for baby teething consist of Chew Toy of Sophie the Giraffe, Good quality Teething Tablets, Mesh Safe Feeder, Wheat Teething Biscuits, Soothing Teething Gel and RaZbaby RaZberry Teether. In addition, parent approved and market tested homemade baby gifts are also available from the online store Babybenice.com. All babies need consistent protection and care to develop a feeling of self and for the development of hidden innate characteristics. Parents can enhance the growth of their babies by providing opportunities to explore their little world with the help of games and unique baby gifts or toys. All real things needed by a child at different milestones have been cautiously collected and arranged at Babybenice.com.



The website says, “At Babybenice.com you will receive something that you can use for your new bundle of joy, our practical and convenient care packages are just that in which you use the things you receive to care for your baby.”



Babybenice.com features Baby Essential Gift Baskets, First Meals Gift Basket, Food Time Gift Basket – 9 months and Newborn Gift Baskets along with Baby Teething Gift Baskets. Online shoppers can easily navigate this online store by selecting the preferred item from among the listed categories. Customers will receive 10% off for the first orders placed with the coupon code BABY 10. Babybenice.com guarantees to offer good quality products with the best value and low price in order to meet the requirements and needs of each parent. A number of specially designed baby products are listed at this online store with an intention to help babies take their first steps in life.



To get more information about unique baby gifts,



visit http://www.babybenice.com/Baby_essentials_gift_basket_p/babyessentials.htm



About Babybenice.com

Babybenice.com is an online store committed to providing high quality products for infants and toddlers. All baby products and gift baskets are offered to customers at cheap and affordable rates.



Media Contact

Babybenice.com

Address: 3420 Bristol St, 6th Floor

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Tel: (866) 852-7649

Email: info@babybenice.com

URL: http://www.babybenice.com/Baby_teething_gift_basket_p/teethingpack.htm