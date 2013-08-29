Purchase Well-Maintained Used Cars from John & Murray Autos

Maddington, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- The market for pre-owned or secondhand cars has grown tremendously over the past few years. People who are looking for used cars in Perth and WA can collect valuable information from car articles provided on the website perthcars.johnmurrayautos.com. In addition, this website also offers a list of different used cars put up for sale in Perth and other areas. All customers of John & Murray Autos can avail the benefits of weekly specials and hot deals, which will be notified through ‘Specials’ link in the johnmurrayautos.com.au website. Potential customers can take wise decisions regarding secondhand car purchase with the help of useful tips given by perthcars.johnmurrayautos.com.



Some of the car articles made available to readers and new buyers are titled The Best Deals on Second Hand Luxury Cars in Perth, Getting The Best Second Hand Cars In Perth, The Right Place For Perth Cars For Sale, A Guide To Second Hand Cars In Perth, Expecting Added Value In Perth Second Hand Cars, 5 Tips On Buying Used cars For Sale In Perth, Essential Tips On Choosing The Best Second Hand Cars In Perth, How To Find The Best Perth Cars For Sale and so on. These informative and educative articles intend to assist all viewers to make the right investment in used cars. John & Murray Autos also assist in getting affordable car loans with the support of Finance 48.



The website says, “If you use the tips and tricks included in this website as well as a healthy dose of common sense - you should have no trouble whatsoever getting a fantastic new or used car (with attractive financing to boot) without any headaches.”



The featured list of secondhand cars for sale by John & Murray Autos includes Audi A4 2.0 B6, BMW 3 20i Executive E90, Jaguar S Type V6 SE, Hyundai Tucson, Holden Rodeo LT (4x4) RA, Great Wall Motors X240 (4x4) CC6461KY MY11, Ford Territory TX (RWD) SX, Suzuki Grand Vitara (4x4), Subaru Impreza WRX (AWD) MY00, Toyota Land Cruiser GXL (4x4), Mitsubishi Outlander VR ZG MY08, Mercedes-Benz CLK240 Avantgarde C209, Porsche Cayenne S, Volkswagen Touareg V6 Luxury 7L and many others. All listed cars are reasonably priced with good quality and reliability.



To get more information about used cars in Perth, visit http://www.perthcars.johnmurrayautos.com.au.



About John & Murray Autos

John & Murray Autos provides affordable as well as luxury used cars to customers from Perth and WA. The website perthcars.johnmurrayautos.com also lists car articles, which give useful tips for purchasing a secondhand car.



Media Contact



John & Murray Autos

Address: 1879 Albany Hwy, Maddington

Western Australia, Australia 6109

Tel: 08 94599917

URL: http://www.perthcars.johnmurrayautos.com.au