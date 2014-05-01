Purchasing Computers and Laptops Now Made Easier with Soloportatiles.Es

Costa, España -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Living in an era where inflation is at a rise particularly everywhere, it can be sometimes hard to purchase merchandise that one might be in the need of. This is precisely true in the case of electronics. People belonging to middle class families particularly, are finding it quite difficult to purchase expensive electronics on their fixed and limited salaries and paychecks.



However, people looking to buy desktop computers and laptops that are used but still in mint condition, so as to save money, need not look any further. For, Soloportatiles.es is a web store that is the solution to their problem. Dealing with customers since the last fifteen years, this e-store is a supplier of second hand computers, laptops as well as tablets.



All the pre-used electronics supplied by soloportatiles.es/, though having been once owned by another individual, are of great quality and are within their warranties. A wide array of laptops and computers, all used and of different renowned brands and models are now available to consumers looking to buy them. Not only is their range quite wide, but also the beauty of this fact is that every single product is available at the cheapest most prices in the entire computer market.



Customers looking to buy a computer or a laptop or even a tablet without having to spend a lot of money are greatly benefitting from this online shop, as it is exactly what they were looking for. Also, a great thing about soloportatiles.es/ is that they are selling products of brands that are nationally recognized. These include brands like Compaq, Hp, Toshiba, Thinkpad, Dell and Fujitsu Siemens among various others. These are now available in all models, whether old or new, which is another advantage.



Not only is the quality and conditions of the second hand merchandise being sold, top of the line, but they are also good in terms of performance. A great deal of money is now being saved by customers everywhere by shopping at soloportatiles.es/.



About Soloportatiles.es

Soloportatiles.es/ is and online store that has been dealing in second hand desktop computers and laptops since 1999.They have the widest collection of laptops, computers and tablets of all sorts of brands and models. With up to fifteen years of experience in this industry, all the merchandise being sold at this site, though used, is in perfect mint condition and is available at the lowest retail prices imaginable.



For more information, please visit: http://soloportatiles.es/



Media Contact:



SoloPortatiles.es

Villas de Riviera Mijas - Costa 29649 España

( 34 ) - 951 27 26 17

info@wwwypunto.com